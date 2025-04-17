Finland's best-kept secrets: Peaceful islands to explore
What's the story
Apart from its vast forests and numerous lakes, Finland also has some hidden islands that offer solitude and serenity.
Often overlooked by tourists, these islands provide an opportunity to experience nature in its purest form.
With minimal human interference, these secluded spots are ideal for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Exploring these islands can be an enriching experience.
Historical escape
Seurasaari: A step back in time
Seurasaari is an open-air museum island located near Helsinki. It gives visitors a peek into Finnish history with its collection of traditional wooden buildings.
The island can be accessed via a footbridge and offers walking trails through lush greenery.
Visitors can enjoy the tranquility while learning about Finland's cultural heritage. The island is perfect for leisurely walks and picnics amidst historical surroundings.
Natural retreat
Vallisaari: Nature's untouched beauty
Located near Helsinki, Vallisaari is famous for its biodiversity and pristine beauty. A former military zone, it has recently been opened to the public as a nature reserve.
The island boasts of a variety of flora and fauna as well as picturesque walking trails with beautiful views of the surrounding archipelago.
Vallisaari is ideal for birdwatching and photography lovers.
Coastal adventure
Hailuoto: A unique coastal experience
Hailuoto is Finland's largest sea island, situated in the Gulf of Bothnia.
Famous for its sandy beaches and dunes, it gives visitors a coastal experience like no other in Finland.
A ferry ride from Oulu will get you to Hailuoto, which is ideal for hiking through marked trails or lazing around on the beach soaking in panoramic sea views.
Artistic haven
Kallskar: An artist's inspiration
Part of the Aland archipelago, Kallskar has long inspired artists, thanks to its dramatic landscapes of rocky cliffs and serene waterscapes.
Once home to Swedish nobleman Goran Akerhielm, the island became his personal retreat.
It came complete with gardens inspired by Italian villas, which remain today as points of interest on this picturesque isle.