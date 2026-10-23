5 retro hairstyles making a huge comeback
What's the story
The 1970s were a revolutionary decade for hairstyles, with a plethora of styles that defined the era. From the disco ball to the rock star, hairstyles of the 1970s were all about volume, texture, and individuality. Today, these retro looks are making a comeback as people look for unique ways to express themselves through their hair. Here are five iconic 1970s hairstyles that are still relevant today.
#1
The shag haircut revival
The shag haircut is back in vogue, thanks to its layered texture and effortless vibe.
Popularized by stars like Jane Fonda and David Bowie, the shag features choppy layers around the crown and longer strands at the back.
This style works well with various hair types and lengths, making it versatile for modern-day styling.
The shag adds volume and movement to straight or wavy hair.
#2
Disco-inspired voluminous curls
Disco-inspired curls are all about big volume and bounce. This hairstyle was a staple on disco floors in the 1970s, worn by icons like Donna Summer.
To achieve this look today, use a curling iron or hot rollers to create tight curls that can be teased out for maximum volume.
Pairing these curls with a side part can give you an updated twist on this classic style.
#3
The Farrah Fawcett feathered look
Farrah Fawcett's feathered hair was one of the most iconic looks of the 1970s.
Characterized by layers framing the face and flipped ends, this hairstyle exudes glamour and femininity.
To recreate this look today, use a round brush while blow-drying your hair to get those signature feathers. A volumizing mousse can also help achieve lift at the roots.
#4
Rock star-inspired long layers
Long layers were a favorite of rock stars in the 1970s, giving them an edgy, yet carefree look.
Think of Mick Jagger or Cher, who wore long locks with layers adding texture and movement.
For modern-day styling, long layers can be worn straight or wavy, depending on your preference, while still keeping that rock star vibe alive.
#5
Bowl cut comeback
The bowl cut has made a surprising comeback as part of contemporary fashion statements inspired by past decades, including the 1970s.
This style features a straight-across fringe with shorter sides, creating an almost geometric shape reminiscent of earlier times when it was first popularized among youth culture worldwide.
Today, it is embraced again by those wanting something bold, yet nostalgic, at once!