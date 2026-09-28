Try these simple breathing exercises for better focus
What's the story
Breathwork refers to the various techniques of controlling breathing to improve mental and physical well-being. For beginners, it can be a powerful tool to manage stress, increase energy levels, and improve focus. By incorporating simple breathwork exercises into daily routines, one can experience significant benefits without the need for extensive training or equipment. Here are five beginner-friendly breathwork practices that can easily be integrated into everyday life.
Tip 1
Diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing, or deep belly breathing, involves engaging the diaphragm to take deeper breaths.
This technique promotes relaxation by increasing oxygen intake and reducing stress levels.
To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than your chest.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips.
Tip 2
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a simple yet effective technique used to enhance concentration and calm the mind.
It consists of four equal parts: inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and pausing before repeating the cycle.
Start by inhaling deeply through your nose for four counts. Hold your breath for four counts.
Exhale slowly through your mouth for four counts. Pause for four counts before repeating.
Tip 3
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing balances energy levels by harmonizing both sides of the brain.
Close off one nostril with a finger while inhaling through the other nostril; switch after exhaling completely from the same side.
Repeat this process several times while maintaining a steady rhythm.
Tip 4
4-7-8 breathing pattern
The four-seven-eight pattern helps induce relaxation by regulating breath cycles effectively.
Begin by inhaling quietly through your nose for four seconds; hold your breath for seven seconds; exhale completely through your mouth over eight seconds.
This practice calms nerves and aids sleep when done regularly before bedtime.
Tip 5
Resonant or coherent breathing
Resonant or coherent breathing focuses on maintaining a consistent pace of six breaths per minute.
This is achieved by inhaling for five seconds and exhaling for five seconds.
This technique is known to lower heart rates and enhance cardiovascular health.
It is an easy practice to incorporate into daily routines, making it accessible for everyone looking to improve their well-being.