Start your day with a gratitude pause

Gratitude pauses: Small habit with lasting happiness

By Simran Jeet 03:48 pm Jun 30, 202603:48 pm

What's the story

Gratitude pauses are a simple, yet effective way to boost your well-being. These pauses involve taking a moment to reflect on the positive aspects of life, fostering mindfulness and appreciation. For beginners, incorporating gratitude pauses into daily routines can be an accessible way to enhance mental health and overall happiness. Here are five beginner-friendly ways to practice gratitude pauses, each offering unique benefits and easy implementation.