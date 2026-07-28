National Savings Certificates: Everything you need to know
What's the story
National Savings Certificates (NSCs) are a popular investment option in India, providing a secure and reliable way to grow savings. Backed by the government, NSCs offer fixed returns and are ideal for risk-averse investors. With a minimum investment of just ₹1,000, they are accessible to many. The certificates have a maturity period of five years, making them a long-term savings tool.
#1
Understanding NSCs
National Savings Certificates are issued by India's post offices.
They come with a fixed interest rate, which is compounded annually, but paid at maturity. The current interest rate is around 7.7% per annum.
Investors can purchase NSCs in denominations of ₹100, ₹500, ₹1,000, ₹5,000, or ₹10,000.
The certificates can also be transferred to another person and used as collateral for loans.
#2
Benefits of investing in NSCs
One of the biggest advantages of investing in NSCs is the government-backed security they provide. Unlike market-linked investments that can be volatile, NSCs guarantee returns over their tenure.
They also offer tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year.
Further, NSCs help inculcate a disciplined saving habit due to their fixed maturity period.
#3
How to purchase NSCs
Purchasing National Savings Certificates is simple and can be done at any post office across India.
Investors need to fill out an application form with personal details and choose the denomination they want to invest in.
A valid identity proof and address proof are required documents for the purchase process.
The minimum investment amount is ₹1,000, and multiples of ₹100 thereafter.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time investors
First-time investors should consider their financial goals before investing in NSCs.
Since these certificates have a five-year lock-in period, it is important to ensure that funds are not required during this time frame.
Also, consider diversifying investments across different instruments for better portfolio management, while still enjoying the benefits offered by National Savings Certificates' guaranteed returns without any risk involved.