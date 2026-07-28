National Savings Certificates: Everything you need to know

National Savings Certificates are issued by India's post offices.

They come with a fixed interest rate, which is compounded annually, but paid at maturity. The current interest rate is around 7.7% per annum.

Investors can purchase NSCs in denominations of ₹100, ₹500, ₹1,000, ₹5,000, or ₹10,000.

The certificates can also be transferred to another person and used as collateral for loans.