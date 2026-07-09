Poori with suji halwa: A must-try street breakfast
What's the story
Poori with suji halwa is a popular street breakfast combination found in many parts of India. The dish combines deep-fried bread (poori) and sweet semolina dessert (suji halwa). The combination is not just delicious but also gives you a quick energy boost to start your day. Here's what makes this breakfast special, and where you can find it.
#1
The perfect blend of flavors
Poori with suji halwa is all about contrasting flavours. The crispy, savoury taste of poori goes well with the sweet, rich texture of suji halwa. This combination is a treat for those who love to explore different taste profiles in their meals. The use of ghee in both dishes adds to the richness and makes them even more appealing.
#2
Nutritional benefits
While poori and suji halwa are primarily enjoyed for their taste, they also offer some nutritional benefits. Semolina is a good source of carbohydrates, providing energy to kickstart your day. Ghee, when consumed in moderation, can be beneficial for digestion and skin health. However, it is important to balance this meal with other nutritious foods throughout the day.
#3
Where to find it
In India, poori with suji halwa is commonly served at breakfast stalls or local eateries. These places usually serve it fresh every morning, ensuring that customers get hot and crispy pooris, along with warm halwa. Street vendors often serve this combination at affordable prices, making it accessible to everyone.
#4
Tips for enjoying at home
If you want to enjoy poori with suji halwa at home, you can easily prepare both dishes from scratch or buy them from local markets. When making at home, ensure you use quality ingredients, like fresh semolina and pure ghee, for best results. Adjust sweetness according to your taste by adding sugar or jaggery as per preference.