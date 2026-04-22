How to make vegetable cheela in minutes

Vegetable cheela, a savory Indian pancake, is a quick and nutritious breakfast option. Prepared with gram flour and assorted vegetables, it takes just five minutes to make. This dish is not only easy to prepare but also offers a balanced meal to kickstart your day. With its simple ingredients and quick cooking time, vegetable cheela is an ideal choice for busy mornings.

Ingredients Essential ingredients for cheela To prepare vegetable cheela, you need gram flour (besan), water, salt, turmeric powder, and a mix of finely chopped vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and spinach. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The gram flour serves as the base, while the vegetables add flavor and nutrition. Adjusting the quantity of vegetables can customize the taste according to preference.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by mixing gram flour with water to form a smooth batter. Add salt and turmeric powder for taste. Mix in your choice of chopped vegetables until well coated with the batter. Heat a nonstick pan with a little oil over a medium flame. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan, spreading it evenly into a circle. Cook until golden brown on both sides.

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Tips Cooking tips for perfect cheela To ensure your cheelas are perfectly cooked, make sure your pan is hot enough before pouring in the batter. Use a nonstick pan or a well-greased one to avoid sticking. Flip them carefully with a spatula when one side is done. You can adjust cooking time based on how crispy or soft you like them.

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