Walking post-meals boosts blood circulation, which is important for digestion

How a 5-minute walk after meals helps in digestion

By Vinita Jain 03:33 pm Jun 23, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Walking five minutes after meals is a simple yet effective way to improve digestion. This practice, which can be incorporated into daily routines, helps in breaking down food and absorbing nutrients better. It also aids in preventing discomfort such as bloating and indigestion. By engaging in this activity regularly, one can experience enhanced digestive health without making significant lifestyle changes.