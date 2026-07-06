Standing up regularly helps improve blood circulation

The health benefits of standing every 30 minutes

By Vinita Jain 02:18 pm Jul 06, 202602:18 pm

What's the story

If you are looking to improve your health, start with a simple habit: standing up every 30 minutes. This small change can make a world of difference in your daily routine. Sitting for long hours has been linked to several health problems, so breaking the sedentary cycle with regular standing can improve your well-being. Here's how this habit can benefit you.