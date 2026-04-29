How to make puffed rice upma at home

Puffed rice upma, a popular street breakfast in Karnataka , is a quick and easy dish made from puffed rice, vegetables, and spices. Loved for its simplicity and taste, this dish can be found at many street stalls across the state. The dish is not only economical but also a nutritious option for those looking for a quick morning meal. Here is what makes puffed rice upma a must-try Karnataka breakfast.

#1 Ingredients that make it special The main ingredients of puffed rice upma are puffed rice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder, green chilies, onions, and vegetables like peas or carrots. These ingredients come together to give a delightful combination of flavors and textures. The use of fresh vegetables makes it a healthy option, while the spices give it an authentic taste.

#2 Quick preparation method Preparing puffed rice upma is quite simple. First, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds until they splutter. Add curry leaves and green chilies for flavor. Then add chopped onions and vegetables of your choice. Once they are cooked, add puffed rice along with turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix everything well on low flame until combined.

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#3 Nutritional benefits of puffed rice upma Puffed rice upma is low in calories but high in essential nutrients, such as fiber from the vegetables used in the dish. It helps in digestion while keeping you full throughout the morning. The use of spices, like turmeric, also adds anti-inflammatory properties to this breakfast option.

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