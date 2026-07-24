Don't miss these beautiful gardens in Vancouver
What's the story
Vancouver, a city known for its vibrant urban life, also has a number of hidden gardens that provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle. These secret spots are perfect for those looking to enjoy some tranquility amidst nature. From lush greenery to unique floral displays, these gardens offer a refreshing retreat for locals and tourists alike. Here are five such gardens that promise serenity in the heart of Vancouver.
#1
Nitobe Memorial Garden: A tranquil oasis
The Nitobe Memorial Garden is a Japanese-style garden located at the University of British Columbia. It is one of the most authentic Japanese gardens outside of Japan.
The garden features traditional elements, such as koi ponds, stone lanterns, and meticulously pruned plants.
Visitors can enjoy a peaceful stroll through its winding paths while soaking in the beauty of nature.
#2
VanDusen Botanical Garden: A floral paradise
Spread over 55 acres, VanDusen Botanical Garden is home to over 7,500 plant species from across the globe.
The garden is divided into different sections, each showcasing different ecosystems and plant varieties.
The hedges maze is a popular attraction here.
Visitors can spend hours exploring this floral paradise while learning about various plants through informative signs.
#3
Queen Elizabeth Park: Elevated views & greenery
Perched on Little Mountain, Queen Elizabeth Park offers panoramic views of Vancouver's skyline and mountains.
The park has beautifully landscaped gardens with seasonal flowers and plants from across the globe.
The Bloedel Conservatory in the park contains exotic plants and birds in a tropical setting.
This place is perfect for those who want to enjoy nature with stunning views.
#4
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden: A cultural retreat
Dr. Sun Yat-sen Classical Chinese Garden is an authentic classical Chinese garden in the heart of Chinatown.
Inspired by ancient Chinese design principles, it features intricate architecture with pavilions, bridges, and water features, surrounded by carefully curated plants symbolizing harmony and balance.
#5
Stanley Park Rose Garden: A blooming delight
Stanley Park's Rose Garden has more than 3,000 rose bushes in different varieties, making it a blooming delight during summer months when flowers are in full bloom.
The garden also has walking paths lined with benches for visitors to sit back and enjoy the fragrant atmosphere created by these colorful blooms, which attract butterflies, adding to the charm of this hidden gem within one of Vancouver's most famous parks.