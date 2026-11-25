Ab roller workout: 5 moves to torch your core
What's the story
The ab wheel is a simple yet effective tool to improve core strength. It works on multiple muscle groups, giving a comprehensive workout. Using the ab wheel can improve your balance and stability by improving your core muscles. Here are some exercises that can help you use the ab wheel to improve your core strength and overall fitness.
Tip 1
Basic roll-out exercise
The basic roll-out is the foundation of ab wheel exercises.
Start by kneeling on the floor with the wheel in front of you.
Grip the handles and roll the wheel forward slowly, extending your body while maintaining a straight line from head to knees.
Engage your core to prevent sagging or arching of the back.
Roll out as far as comfortable before returning to the starting position.
Tip 2
Knee tucks for beginners
Knee tucks are a beginner-friendly exercise that focuses on the lower abs.
Start in a plank position with hands on the wheel and knees extended behind you.
Pull your knees towards your chest while keeping your back straight, and then extend them back out slowly.
This movement engages both upper and lower abdominal muscles without requiring advanced balance skills.
Tip 3
Standing roll-outs for advanced users
Standing rollouts take core engagement up a notch by adding an element of balance and stability challenge.
Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the ab wheel at waist level.
Slowly roll forward into a plank position while keeping your legs straight, and then return to standing by engaging your core muscles throughout the movement.
Tip 4
Side roll-outs for oblique engagement
Side roll-outs specifically target oblique muscles for a well-rounded core workout.
Begin in a kneeling position with one hand on the wheel's handle and the other hand resting on your hip or extended outwards for balance support, if needed;
Roll out sideways while maintaining control over both arms's movements before returning back towards center again—repeat this process several times per side during each session.