Waterberg Plateau: A must-visit for rappelling

Safety first

Understanding safety measures

Safety is paramount when it comes to abseiling at Waterberg Plateau. Always check your equipment before starting; make sure everything is in good condition and securely attached. Listen carefully to safety briefings from guides or instructors, who will explain how to use equipment properly and what precautions to take while descending the cliffs. Never attempt abseiling alone if you are inexperienced; having someone experienced with you can help avoid accidents.