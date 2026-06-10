Acai berries are loaded with antioxidants, which are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body

Health benefits of acai berries you should know

By Vinita Jain 01:14 pm Jun 10, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

Acai berries, small purple fruits from the Amazon rainforest, are making headlines for their nutritional benefits. Packed with antioxidants, these berries are becoming a popular addition to health-conscious diets. Known for their potential to boost energy and improve overall health, acai berries are now available in various forms. Here is a look at the nutritional profile of acai berries and how they can benefit your diet.