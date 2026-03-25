Acorn squash: How to use this nutritious vegetable in recipes

Acorn squash is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make delicious casseroles. Its naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture make it the perfect base for a variety of dishes. Here are five savory casserole recipes that highlight the unique qualities of acorn squash. Each recipe offers a different take on this humble vegetable, giving you plenty of options to try in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Acorn squash and quinoa delight This casserole combines the nutty flavor of quinoa with the sweetness of acorn squash. Cooked quinoa is mixed with roasted acorn squash, onions, and garlic, then topped with a sprinkle of cheese before baking. The result is a hearty dish that works well as a main course or side dish. The quinoa adds protein and fiber, making it both nutritious and filling.

Dish 2 Creamy acorn squash bake For those who love creamy textures, this bake is just perfect. Acorn squash is blended until smooth and mixed with cream cheese and herbs like thyme and rosemary. This mixture is poured over layers of sliced acorn squash in a baking dish. Once baked, it turns into a rich, creamy casserole that's perfect for special occasions or family dinners.

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Dish 3 Spicy acorn squash casserole If you like your food a little spicy, this casserole is for you. Acorn squash slices are tossed with chili powder, cumin, and paprika for an added kick. Black beans are added to the mix for protein and texture contrast. Topped with breadcrumbs mixed with cilantro leaves before baking, this dish offers bold flavors without overpowering the natural sweetness of the squash.

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Dish 4 Herb-infused acorn squash gratin This gratin highlights fresh herbs like sage and parsley to elevate the flavor profile of roasted acorn squash slices layered in cream sauce infused with garlic notes. Topped generously using grated Parmesan cheese, it creates a golden crusty top layer once baked. This makes it an ideal choice when hosting dinner parties where guests appreciate sophisticated yet comforting meals.