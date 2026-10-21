How walking or cycling to work benefits your health
What's the story
Active commuting, which includes walking or cycling to work, offers a plethora of health benefits that go beyond the obvious. Not only does it save you from the daily grind of traffic jams, but it also contributes to your physical and mental well-being. Here are five unexpected health benefits of active commuting that may surprise you and encourage you to switch to this sustainable mode of transport.
Heart health
Boosts cardiovascular health
Engaging in active commuting regularly can improve cardiovascular health by boosting heart function and circulation.
Walking or cycling increases heart rate, which strengthens the heart muscle over time.
This form of exercise can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30%, according to some studies.
It's a simple, yet effective, way to keep your heart healthy while going about your daily routine.
Mental boost
Enhances mental well-being
Active commuting also has a positive impact on mental health.
The physical activity involved releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.
Studies have shown that people who actively commute report lower stress levels and higher levels of happiness than those who drive or take public transport.
The exposure to natural light and fresh air during the commute also contributes to improved mood and reduced anxiety.
Weight control
Aids weight management
Incorporating active commuting into your daily schedule can help you maintain a healthy weight or even lose a few pounds.
Walking or cycling burns calories, contributing to the daily calorie deficit required for weight loss.
On average, a 30-minute bike ride can burn around 300 calories, while an equivalent walk burns about 150 calories.
This easy addition can aid your weight management goals without requiring extra time for workouts.
Better sleep
Improves sleep quality
Regular physical activity from active commuting has been linked to improved sleep quality.
It helps regulate sleep patterns by reducing insomnia symptoms and increasing deep sleep stages.
Research indicates that those who engage in moderate exercise like walking or cycling tend to fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep cycles compared to sedentary individuals.
Immunity boost
Strengthens immune system
Active commuting also strengthens the immune system, making you less prone to common illnesses like colds and flu.
Moderate exercise, such as cycling or brisk walking, increases circulation and helps white blood cells detect infections faster. This leads to a more responsive immune system.
Studies show that regular moderate exercise can reduce the risk of upper respiratory infections by up to 50%.