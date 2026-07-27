What is horned cucumber?
What's the story
African horned cucumber, also known as kiwano, is a unique fruit that can elevate your salads with its exotic flavor and nutritional benefits. With a spiky orange exterior and bright green interior, the kiwano is not just visually appealing, but also packed with vitamins and minerals. Its taste is a mix of cucumber and banana, making it an interesting addition to various salad recipes. Here are some ways to include this intriguing fruit in your meals.
#1
Nutritional benefits of kiwano
Kiwano is loaded with nutrients that promote good health.
It is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, and contains vitamin A for healthy skin and eyesight.
The fruit also provides magnesium, iron, and calcium, which are essential for bone health.
Plus, kiwano is low in calories but high in fiber, which aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight.
#2
Adding kiwano to your salads
To add kiwano to your salads, start by cutting it in half and scooping out the green flesh with a spoon.
You can mix this flesh with other salad ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, or avocados for a refreshing twist.
The tangy-sweet taste of kiwano goes well with both savory and sweet salad dressings.
#3
Pairing kiwano with other ingredients
Kiwano pairs well with a variety of ingredients due to its versatile flavor profile.
For a tropical salad experience, combine kiwano with pineapple chunks or mango slices.
If you prefer a more savory dish, mix it with diced bell peppers or red onions.
Adding nuts, like almonds or walnuts, can provide extra crunch and nutrition to your salad.
Tip 1
Tips for selecting ripe kiwano
When choosing kiwanos at the market or grocery store, look for ones that have a bright orange color, with some hints of yellow.
The skin should be firm but slightly soft when gently pressed; this indicates ripeness.
Avoid any fruits that have blemishes or wrinkles, as they may be overripe or spoiled.