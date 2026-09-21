Heard of adzuki beans?

Adzuki bean stir-fry is a quick and nutritious dish that combines the earthy flavor of the beans with fresh vegetables.

Start by soaking adzuki beans overnight and then cook them until tender.

In a pan, heat some oil and add garlic, ginger, bell peppers, and broccoli. Toss in the cooked adzuki beans, along with soy sauce and sesame seeds, for added flavor.

This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa.