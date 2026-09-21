Heard of adzuki beans?
What's the story
Adzuki beans, a staple in many Asian cuisines, are small red beans packed with nutrients. They are known for their versatility and can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. Rich in protein and fiber, adzuki beans make an excellent ingredient for those looking to add plant-based options to their diet. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the culinary potential of adzuki beans.
Stir-fry
Adzuki bean stir-fry delight
Adzuki bean stir-fry is a quick and nutritious dish that combines the earthy flavor of the beans with fresh vegetables.
Start by soaking adzuki beans overnight and then cook them until tender.
In a pan, heat some oil and add garlic, ginger, bell peppers, and broccoli. Toss in the cooked adzuki beans, along with soy sauce and sesame seeds, for added flavor.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa.
Sweet paste
Sweet adzuki bean paste
Sweet adzuki bean paste is a traditional ingredient used in many Asian desserts.
To make this paste, cook the soaked adzuki beans until soft and mash them into a smooth consistency.
Add sugar to taste while cooking on low heat until thickened.
This paste can be used as a filling for pastries or as a topping on toast for breakfast.
Salad
Adzuki bean salad with citrus dressing
An adzuki bean salad is refreshing and packed with nutrients.
Cook the adzuki beans until tender but firm.
In a bowl, mix chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and parsley with the cooked beans.
For the dressing, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, orange zest, salt, and pepper before drizzling over the salad ingredients.
Soup
Spicy adzuki bean soup
Spicy adzuki bean soup warms you up on chilly days with its bold flavors from spices like cumin and coriander.
Start by cooking soaked adzukis until soft. In another pot, sauté onions with garlic before adding diced tomatoes, along with vegetable broth.
Stir in cooked adzukis, seasoned with chili powder or flakes according to your spice preference. Let simmer for flavors to meld beautifully.
Pancakes
Adzuki bean pancakes
Adzuki bean pancakes offer an interesting twist on traditional breakfast fare.
Blend cooked adzukis into a smooth batter with flour, baking powder, milk, and salt.
Cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with maple syrup or honey drizzle, if you like.