5 classic twist hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
African hair is beautiful and versatile, but it requires special care and styling techniques. Twist hairstyles are a popular choice, as they protect the hair and promote growth. They are easy to maintain and can be styled in various ways. Here are five classic twist hairstyles that celebrate the beauty of African hair, each offering a unique look while keeping your tresses healthy.
#1
Two-strand twist
The two-strand twist is one of the simplest and most popular styles for African hair. It involves dividing the hair into sections and twisting two strands together from root to tip. This style can be worn as a protective style or unraveled for a defined curl pattern. It's ideal for those looking to manage their natural texture while adding some volume.
#2
Havana twists
Havana twists are a thicker version of traditional two-strand twists, created using synthetic hair extensions for added length and volume. They are usually installed in larger sections, giving a fuller look that can last up to several weeks with proper care. The style is perfect for those wanting a bold appearance without frequent re-styling.
#3
Rope twists
Rope twists are created by twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly, like a rope. This technique gives a sleek finish, which is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings. Rope twists can be worn long or short, depending on personal preference and hair length.
#4
Flat twists
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but use two strands instead of three. The technique involves flat-twisting the hair close to the scalp in various patterns or designs. Flat twists are versatile, as they can be styled in numerous ways, from simple updos to intricate designs, while keeping the scalp protected.
#5
Senegalese twists
Senegalese twists are long-lasting, low-maintenance styles, created by adding synthetic extensions to natural hair strands, twisted tightly from root to tip. They offer length without damaging natural curls, making them ideal for busy lifestyles wanting stylish yet manageable options.