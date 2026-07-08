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5 unique styles of African basket weaving

By Simran Jeet 12:51 pm Jul 08, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

African basket weaving is an age-old craft that has been passed down generations. It is not only a cultural heritage but also an art form that has evolved over the years. Today, contemporary styles are emerging, blending traditional techniques with modern designs. These baskets are not just functional but also decorative pieces that reflect the creativity and innovation of African artisans. Here are five unique styles of African basket weaving that showcase this evolution.