What's the story

African buttercup, or Ranunculus multifidus, is the hot new thing in skincare. This African native has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties.

Today, its extracts are being studied for their skin-loving properties.

The natural compounds in African buttercup may give your skin a vibrant, youthful glow by treating common issues such as dryness, dullness, and uneven tone.