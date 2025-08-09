Pre-workout warm-up: 5 stretches to try

Dynamic stretching is an integral part of any pre-exercise regime, getting your body ready for the workout. In Africa , traditional dynamic stretches have been practiced for generations for better flexibility and to avoid injuries. Not only are they effective, but they are also derived from cultural practices that promote holistic well-being. Including African dynamic stretches in your warm-up can boost performance and minimize injury risk by improving blood flow and muscle elasticity.

Leg swings Leg swings for flexibility Leg swings are a simple but effective dynamic stretch targeting hip flexors, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Stand next to the wall or a sturdy object for support. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner, gradually increasing the range of motion. Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg. This movement increases blood flow to the lower body muscles, enhancing flexibility, and preparing them for more intense activities.

Arm circles Arm circles to loosen shoulders Arm circles are great for loosening up shoulder joints and warming up upper body muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size over time. Do 10 circles in each direction before switching directions. This exercise improves shoulder mobility and prepares the upper body for any activity.

Hip rotations Hip rotations for core activation Hip rotations emphasize activating core muscles while also enhancing hip flexibility. Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, hands on hips or extended outwards for balance. Rotate hips in a circular motion clockwise 10 times before turning the other way around counterclockwise another 10 times. This movement activates core stabilizers while encouraging better balance during workouts.