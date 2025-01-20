Start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal with a twist - the gentle sweetness of honeybush tea!

Just boil two bags of honeybush tea in water for five minutes. And, use this tea to boil your oats instead of water/milk.

This imparts the oatmeal with the tea's fragrant flavors, resulting in a comforting and nutritious breakfast that's not only easy to prepare but also enjoyable to eat.