African honeybush tea culinary creations
What's the story
African honeybush tea, originating from the Eastern Cape of South Africa, is a sweet and floral herbal tea.
However, it's more than just a drink—it's a secret ingredient in the kitchen!
This article highlights five creative ways to incorporate honeybush tea into cooking and baking, transforming classic recipes with its unique flavor.
Breakfast
Honeybush tea infused oatmeal
Start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal with a twist - the gentle sweetness of honeybush tea!
Just boil two bags of honeybush tea in water for five minutes. And, use this tea to boil your oats instead of water/milk.
This imparts the oatmeal with the tea's fragrant flavors, resulting in a comforting and nutritious breakfast that's not only easy to prepare but also enjoyable to eat.
Side dish
Honeybush tea glazed carrots
Take your sides to the next level with honeybush tea glazed carrots.
Just simmer sliced carrots in a blend of brewed honeybush tea, honey, and a touch of butter until they're tender.
The tea's honey-like notes amplify the natural sweetness of the carrots, making this a versatile side that pairs well with both savory and sweet mains.
This easy, flavor-packed recipe brings a taste of the exotic to any meal.
Dessert
Baking with honeybush tea
Infuse your baking with the aromatic essence of honeybush tea.
Simply add brewed honeybush tea to your cake or muffin batter to infuse its unique flavor into your baked treats.
Even a simple vanilla cake can be elevated by substituting some of the liquid ingredients with strong brewed honeybush tea.
The outcome is a moist cake with a hint of floral undertones, setting it apart from conventional recipes.
Beverage
Refreshing honeybush iced tea lemonade
Brew a refreshing honeybush iced tea lemonade by steeping four bags of honeybush tea in four cups of hot water.
Allow it to cool before combining with fresh lemon juice and sugar to your liking.
Enjoy it over ice for the perfect blend of honeybush sweetness and tangy lemonade, great for warm afternoons or paired with your favorite meal.
Cooking tip
Savory sauces enhanced by honey bush
Try infusing savory sauces or marinades for chicken or veggies with brewed honey bush teas.
The natural sweetness can enhance flavors without overpowering them, adding depth and complexity.
You can reduce brewed honey bush teas with some spices over low heat until thickened, then brush onto roasted veggies or use as a dipping sauce.
It's a simple way to elevate everyday dishes with unique flavors.