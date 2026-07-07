Do these exercises

5 leg exercises everyone must try

By Simran Jeet 02:34 pm Jul 07, 202602:34 pm

What's the story

African cultures offer a range of exercises that have been practiced for centuries, focusing on natural movements and bodyweight resistance. These exercises are not only effective for improving leg strength and flexibility, but also deeply rooted in the daily activities and traditions of various communities across the continent. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can enhance your physical fitness while connecting with cultural practices.