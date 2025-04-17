From savory to sweet: Okra recipes for everyone
African okra is an underrated vegetable that has been loved in different cuisines for its distinct texture and taste.
Popularly known for its nutritional benefits, okra is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Here, we look at some plant-based dishes that showcase the wonders of African okra. Each dish offers a different taste experience and highlights the versatility of this wonderful vegetable.
Flavorful blend
Okra stew with spinach
Okra stew with spinach makes a hearty dish, combining the earthy flavor of spinach with the subtle taste of okra.
The stew is usually prepared by boiling chopped okra and fresh spinach in a tomato-based sauce, seasoned with spices like garlic and pepper.
Not only does this dish provide essential nutrients, it also makes a comforting meal option for those seeking plant-based alternatives.
Fresh delight
Okra and tomato salad
Okra and tomato salad makes a refreshing choice for warm days.
Sliced okras are lightly blanched, to retain their crunchiness, before being tossed with juicy tomatoes, onions, and herbs like parsley or cilantro.
A simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper brings out the natural flavors of the vegetables.
This salad makes an excellent side dish or light meal.
Smoky treats
Grilled okra skewers
Grilled okra skewers provide a smoky twist to the traditional preparations.
Whole okras are threaded onto skewers and brushed with olive oil before grilling them till tender yet slightly charred.
The grilling process intensifies the flavor profile while preserving the vegetable's natural crispness.
These skewers double as an appealing appetizer or snack option at gatherings.
Creamy fusion
Okra curry with coconut milk
Okra curry with coconut milk marries spices and creamy coconut milk with sliced okras.
The dish is simmered until the okras are perfectly cooked and hold their shape.
Served over steamed rice, it's a perfect main course for lunch or dinner.
This curry is a balance of taste and nutrition, making it the perfect choice for those looking for flavorful plant-based options.