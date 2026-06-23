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What makes African quilts so unique

By Simran Jeet 02:51 pm Jun 23, 202602:51 pm

What's the story

African quilts have been a part of the continent's rich cultural heritage for centuries. They are not just pieces of art, but also tell stories, traditions, and histories of various communities. In recent years, these quilts have found their way into contemporary design, marrying traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. This fusion has made African quilts popular among designers and art lovers looking for unique cultural expressions.