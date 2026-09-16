You must try these flavorful tamarind recipes

This hearty stew combines the earthy flavors of root vegetables with the tanginess of tamarind.

Carrots, sweet potatoes, and okra are simmered in a rich broth, seasoned with cumin, coriander, and turmeric.

The addition of tamarind paste gives the stew its signature tangy kick.

Serve it over rice or with flatbread for a satisfying meal that highlights the versatility of African tamarind.