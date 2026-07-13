Witch hazel is a natural astringent

Why you should know about witch hazel

By Simran Jeet 11:27 am Jul 13, 202611:27 am

What's the story

African witch hazel is a plant that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. The extract from its bark and leaves is known for its soothing effects on the skin and body. It is commonly used in skincare products, but its benefits go beyond just that. Here are five amazing benefits of African witch hazel that you may not know about.