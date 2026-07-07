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5 myths about aging you should stop believing

By Simran Jeet 03:47 pm Jul 07, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

Aging is often accompanied by a number of misconceptions that can affect how we perceive and deal with the process. These myths can lead to unnecessary fears and anxieties about growing older. By debunking these myths, we can have a more realistic and positive outlook on aging. Here are five common misconceptions about aging, and the truth behind them.