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Reclaim.ai: Smart calendar assistant

Reclaim.ai is a smart calendar assistant that automatically detects the best times for your study habits and breaks. It works great for those with flexible planning needs, with schedules that change as new tasks come into play. The tool's capability to sync with Google Calendar ensures everything remains updated without any effort. If you need flexible time management without the manual effort of regular planners, Reclaim.ai is the best option.