How to incorporate air plants in your home decor
What's the story
If you want to transform your living space with some low maintenance greenery, air plants are your best bet.
These versatile plants don't need soil, so you can get creative with how you display them.
From a small apartment to a sprawling home, air plants will enhance your ambiance easily.
Here are some practical ideas to incorporate air plants into your decor without the fuss of traditional gardening.
Floating decor
Hanging glass terrariums
Hanging glass terrariums provide an elegant display option for air plants.
These transparent globes let light hit the plant from all angles, while giving it a floating effect.
You can hang them in clusters at different heights for visual interest, or place them near windows where they catch natural light.
This setup is perfect for small spaces, as it utilizes vertical space effectively.
Natural accents
Wooden wall mounts
Wooden wall mounts also make for a rustic backdrop for air plants. By simply attaching these mounts to walls, you create an organic art piece.
This adds a hint of attention without overpowering the decor of the room. Opt for reclaimed wood or driftwood to add more texture and character to your decor.
This one works excellently in living rooms and hallways. Wall space is generally underused here.
Modern touch
Geometric metal holders
Geometric metal holders add a contemporary flair to air plant displays.
Available in different shapes such as hexagons and triangles, these holders add structure and style to any setting.
Place them on shelves or tables as standalone pieces or group them together for a cohesive look.
Their metallic finish beautifully complements modern interiors.
Simple elegance
Ceramic bowls and dishes
Ceramic bowls and dishes serve the dual purpose of simplicity with elegance when it comes to displaying air plants on flat surfaces such as coffee tables or countertops.
Opt for neutrals that blend seamlessly with the existing decor or go for the vibrant ones to make the display pop.
The smooth surface of ceramics contrasts perfectly with the textured leaves of air plants, making them visually appealing.