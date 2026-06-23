Ajvar comes in different varieties depending on the ingredients used

Ajvar: The delicious Serbian condiment you need to try

By Vinita Jain 03:24 pm Jun 23, 202603:24 pm

What's the story

Ajvar is a traditional Serbian condiment that has taken the world by storm with its unique taste and versatility. Made primarily from roasted red peppers, eggplant, and garlic, this spread is a staple in many Serbian households. Its rich flavor profile makes it an excellent accompaniment to a variety of dishes. Whether you are looking to enhance your meals or explore new culinary horizons, ajvar offers an exciting option for those seeking something different.