Ajwain can make these dishes even better
What's the story
Ajwain seeds, or carom seeds, are a staple in Indian kitchens. With their strong aroma and flavor, these seeds are not just used for seasoning but also for their digestive benefits. From adding a unique taste to dishes to being a part of home remedies, ajwain seeds have a lot to offer. Here are five ajwain seed-based recipes that highlight their versatility and health benefits.
Dish 1
Ajwain paratha delight
Ajwain parathas are a favorite breakfast option in many households.
The dough is prepared by mixing whole wheat flour with crushed ajwain seeds, salt, and water.
Rolled into flatbreads and cooked on a tava with some oil or ghee, these parathas are crispy on the outside and soft from within.
They go well with yogurt or pickles, and are known to aid digestion.
Dish 2
Spicy ajwain rice
Spicy ajwain rice is a quick fix for busy days.
Cooked rice is sautéed with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, chopped onions, green chilies, and ajwain seeds.
The mixture is seasoned with salt and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
This dish not only satiates hunger but also provides the digestive benefits of ajwain.
Dish 3
Ajwain-infused lentil soup
Ajwain-infused lentil soup is comforting, as well as nutritious.
To prepare it, boil lentils until soft and mash them lightly.
In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, followed by chopped garlic and ginger.
Add the boiled lentils along with water or vegetable broth to make a thick soup base.
Season with salt, pepper, turmeric powder, and crushed ajwain seeds before serving hot.
Dish 4
Flavorful ajwain potato sabzi
Ajwain potato sabzi is an easy-to-make side dish that goes well with roti or rice.
Boil potatoes until tender but firm enough not to break apart easily when mixed together later on during cooking time itself!
Heat some oil in a pan first; add mustard seeds, followed closely by finely chopped onion pieces, too.
Once a golden brownish hue appears, toss in diced-up spuds next, along with turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and carom seed.