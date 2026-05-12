Peaceful getaway: Countryside villages in Albania

Albania, a small country in the Balkan Peninsula, is home to some of the most peaceful villages. These villages give an insight into the traditional Albanian lifestyle and culture, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With their stunning landscapes and warm hospitality, these villages are perfect for those looking for a quiet retreat. Here are some of Albania's most peaceful villages that promise an unforgettable experience.

Gjirokastra The serene village of Gjirokastra Gjirokastra is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its well-preserved Ottoman-era architecture. The village is located on a hilltop overlooking the Drino Valley, providing stunning views. Visitors can explore cobbled streets, lined with stone houses, and visit the Gjirokastra Castle for panoramic views of the region. The village also hosts cultural festivals that highlight traditional music and dance.

Berat Traditional charm of Berat Often called "The Town of a Thousand Windows", Berat is famous for its unique architectural style. The village is divided into three districts: Mangalem, Gorica, and Kalivo. Each offers a glimpse into Albania's rich history with its ancient churches and mosques. Berat Castle dominates the skyline and provides visitors with an opportunity to walk through its historic walls while enjoying breathtaking views.

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Dhoksat Tranquility in Dhoksat village Nestled in the Albanian Alps, Dhoksat village is an ideal retreat for nature lovers. The village is surrounded by lush greenery and offers hiking trails that lead to stunning vistas of mountains and valleys. The locals are known for their hospitality and often invite visitors to participate in traditional activities like "weaving" or "farming."

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