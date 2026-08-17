Aliv laddu: This traditional lsweet is packed with health benefits
What's the story
Aliv laddu, a traditional Indian breakfast option, is gaining attention for its health benefits. Made from the seeds of the flax plant, these laddus are packed with nutrients that can contribute to a healthier lifestyle. They are not just nutritious but also easy to prepare and consume. Here's a look at the various health benefits of including aliv laddus in your diet.
#1
Rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids
Aliv seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health.
These healthy fats help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels.
Eating foods rich in omega-3s can help you keep your heart healthy and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Including aliv laddu in your diet can be an easy way to increase your omega-3 intake.
#2
High fiber content for digestive health
Aliv laddu is also high in dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health.
Fiber helps in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.
It also plays a key role in maintaining a healthy weight by making you feel full after eating.
Adding fiber-rich foods, like aliv laddu, to your meals can improve digestion and overall gut health.
#3
Packed with antioxidants
Aliv seeds are loaded with antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.
These antioxidants are essential for keeping cells healthy and preventing chronic diseases.
Eating antioxidant-rich foods like aliv laddu can help boost immunity and improve skin health by fighting signs of aging.
#4
Supports hormonal balance
Aliv seeds are rich in lignans, phytoestrogens that help balance hormones in the body.
These compounds are especially beneficial for women during menopause, as they can alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes and mood swings.
Including aliv laddu in your diet may help maintain hormonal balance naturally over time.