In short Simplifying... In short Explore the world of alkaline quinoa dishes! Try a refreshing salad with herbs, cucumber, and lemon, or a green bowl with broccoli, spinach, and avocado.

For a twist, make sweet potato and quinoa patties, or start your day with a berry quinoa breakfast bowl.

These dishes are not only delicious but also help maintain your body's pH balance.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:25 pm Jul 26, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The alkaline diet focuses on foods that help maintain the body's ideal pH level. Quinoa, a versatile and nutritious grain, fits perfectly into this diet. Rich in protein, fiber, and various minerals, it's an excellent base for alkaline-inspired dishes. Here we explore delicious quinoa recipes that not only support an alkaline diet but also promise to delight your taste buds.

Lemon herb quinoa salad

This refreshing salad combines cooked quinoa with a mix of fresh herbs like parsley and mint, which are great for maintaining an alkaline balance. Add in some cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and a generous squeeze of lemon juice for a zesty flavor. Lemon not only adds a burst of freshness but also aids in digestion and helps to keep the body's pH levels balanced.

Alkaline green quinoa bowl

Start with a base of fluffy quinoa and top it with steamed broccoli, spinach, avocado slices, and green peas. These greens are alkalizing powerhouses that help reduce acidity in the body. Dress the bowl with a simple olive oil and lemon dressing to enhance flavors while adding healthy fats to your meal. This dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.

Sweet potato and quinoa patties

Combine mashed sweet potato with cooked quinoa, finely chopped onions, and spices like cumin and coriander for these delicious patties. Sweet potatoes are beneficial for an alkaline diet due to their high mineral content. Pan-fry them until golden brown for a crispy outside and soft inside. Serve these patties with a side of mixed greens for a complete meal.

Berry quinoa breakfast bowl

Begin your day with a quinoa and mixed berries bowl, including strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. These fruits support an alkaline state with their low sugar and high antioxidants. Almond milk adds creaminess and aligns with the alkaline diet due to its neutral pH. This meal offers a delightful way to consume essential nutrients while following an alkaline diet.