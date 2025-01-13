Back pain? Try these basic stretches
What's the story
Back pain is a prevalent issue impacting people of all ages, frequently resulting from poor posture, sedentary lifestyle, or minor injuries.
Adding a gentle stretching routine to your daily regimen can greatly reduce back pain and enhance flexibility.
This article delves into easy-to-perform stretches that require no special equipment and can be conveniently done at home.
Neck-and-Shoulder
Start with basic neck and shoulder stretches
Tension in the neck and shoulders often leads to back pain.
Start by gently tilting your head towards each shoulder, holding for 15 seconds on each side.
Then, roll your shoulders forwards and backwards in a circular motion ten times.
These exercises will stretch the upper back muscles and decrease tension.
Cat-Cow
Engage in cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is excellent for improving spinal flexibility and relieving tension in the lower back.
Start in a tabletop position, with wrists aligned under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you drop your belly, lifting your head and tailbone toward the sky (Cow Pose).
Exhale as you round your spine, drawing your chin toward your chest (Cat Pose).
Perform this stretch 15 times.
Child's-pose
Try the Child's Pose for relaxation
Child's Pose is a restorative yoga pose that stretches the spine, hips, thighs, and ankles, helping to reduce stress and fatigue.
Starting from an all-fours position, sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the floor.
Lower your forehead to touch the ground if you can.
Hold this pose for a minute or more to deeply stretch the back muscles.
Spinal-twist
Seated spinal twist for mobility
The seated spinal twist increases spinal mobility, while also stretching your shoulders, hips, and neck.
Sit with your legs extended, then cross one knee over the other.
Place one hand behind you, and use your opposite elbow to apply pressure against the bent knee.
Hold for 30 seconds on each side. Over time, this exercise can help alleviate back pain.