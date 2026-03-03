Almonds v/s walnuts: Which is a better protein source?

Almonds and walnuts are two of the most popular nuts, loaded with nutrients that promote good health. While both are healthy, they differ in terms of nutritional content and health benefits. Knowing these differences can help you make better dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of almonds and walnuts, and how they can benefit your health.

#1 Fat content and types Almonds are loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, which are good for the heart. Walnuts, on the other hand, are famous for their high omega-3 fatty acid content. These polyunsaturated fats are essential for brain health and reducing inflammation. While both nuts provide healthy fats, the type of fat differs, catering to different dietary needs.

#2 Protein powerhouses Both almonds and walnuts are excellent sources of plant-based protein. Almonds provide about six grams of protein per ounce, making them a great choice for those looking to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products. Walnuts offer about four grams per ounce. Though slightly less than almonds, walnuts still contribute significantly to daily protein requirements.

Advertisement

#3 Vitamin E vs Omega-3s Almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage. One ounce of almonds offers nearly 50% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin E. Walnuts, on the other hand, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health and reduce inflammation. Both nutrients play distinct roles in maintaining overall health.

Advertisement

#4 Fiber content comparison Fiber is essential for digestion and keeping blood sugar levels stable. Almonds have about three grams of fiber per ounce, which helps keep you full and aids digestion. Walnuts also provide fiber but in slightly lesser amounts than almonds. Including either nut in your diet can help you meet your daily fiber requirements.