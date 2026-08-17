Can aloe vera juice help with acid reflux?
What's the story
Aloe vera juice is becoming increasingly popular as a natural remedy for acid reflux. Extracted from the aloe vera plant, this juice is known for its soothing properties. Many people are now turning to aloe vera juice as an alternative to over-the-counter medications. It is believed to help reduce inflammation in the esophagus and stomach lining, which can lead to acid reflux symptoms. Here is how aloe vera juice may help.
Mechanism
How aloe vera juice works
Aloe vera juice has compounds that may help reduce inflammation and irritation in the digestive tract.
These compounds are thought to work by coating the esophagus and stomach lining, providing a protective barrier against stomach acids.
This could potentially help alleviate symptoms of acid reflux by reducing irritation and inflammation.
Benefits
Potential benefits of aloe vera juice
Drinking aloe vera juice may have a few benefits for those suffering from acid reflux.
It may help reduce heartburn and indigestion by calming the stomach lining.
Aloe vera's natural enzymes may also help with digestion, which can further help in reducing acid reflux symptoms.
Plus, its alkaline nature may help neutralize stomach acids.
Consumption tips
How to consume aloe vera juice
To reap the benefits of aloe vera juice, one must consume it properly.
It is usually recommended to drink a small amount (around 30 ml) before meals or on an empty stomach.
However, one must ensure that the juice is pure and free from added sugars, or artificial ingredients, as these could negate its benefits.
Precautions
Precautions while using aloe vera juice
While aloe vera juice may be beneficial, it is important to take certain precautions.
Overconsumption can lead to diarrhea or abdominal cramps due to its laxative effect.
People with certain health conditions, or those on medication, should consult healthcare professionals before incorporating it into their routine.