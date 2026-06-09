Amaranth porridge is a breakfast staple in many African households

5 classic dishes that use amaranth

By Simran Jeet 02:10 pm Jun 09, 202602:10 pm

What's the story

Amaranth, a versatile and nutritious grain, is a staple in many African cuisines. Known for its resilience and adaptability, amaranth is used in various traditional dishes across the continent. From savory porridges to delightful snacks, these dishes showcase the grain's unique texture and flavor. Here are five African amaranth dishes that highlight the culinary diversity and cultural significance of this ancient grain.