Amazing amla recipes you need to try

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of nutrients, and offers an array of health benefits. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential minerals, amla can be a wonderful addition to your daily diet. Including amla in your meals can help boost immunity, improve digestion, and enhance skin health. Here are some simple yet effective recipes that make it easy to reap nutritional benefits of amla every day.

Dish 1 Amla chutney delight The tangy and flavorful amla chutney is a perfect accompaniment for a variety of dishes. Blend fresh amla with mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and salt to make this chutney. Add a dash of lemon juice for some extra zest. Not only does this chutney amp up the taste of your meals, it also gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Dish 2 Refreshing amla juice Amla juice is another excellent way to kickstart your day with a dose of energy. To prepare this refreshing drink, blend fresh amla with water and strain the mixture to remove any pulp. Add honey or jaggery for sweetness, if desired. Regular consumption of this juice can aid digestion and improve overall health, owing to its high nutrient content.

Dish 3 Nutritious amla candy Amla candy is a delicious treat that marries taste with nutrition. To prepare these candies at home, slice fresh amlas into small pieces and coat them with sugar or jaggery powder. Let them dry under sunlight till they are chewy. These candies aren't just tasty but also make a great source of vitamin C.