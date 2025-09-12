How to grow healthy succulents indoors

Succulents are the go-to indoor plants, as they're low-maintenance and visually appealing. Propagating them indoors can be a fulfilling experience, letting you grow your collection without any fuss. In this article, we give you practical tips for propagating succulents indoors, so you can ensure they grow healthily and remain vibrant. With these simple methods, you can enjoy nurturing new life from your own succulent collection.

Tip 1 Choose the right tools Using the correct tools is essential for successful propagation. A clean pair of scissors or a sharp knife is a must to make precise cuts without damaging the plant. Having small pots or trays ready will also help in organizing cuttings as they root. Ensure that all tools are sterilized before use to prevent any potential infections that could harm the plant.

Tip 2 Select healthy leaves or cuttings Selecting healthy leaves or cuttings is crucial for propagation success. Look for firm, plump leaves that show no signs of damage or disease. If using stem cuttings, choose sections with at least two nodes where roots can develop. Avoid using leaves that are shriveled or discolored as they may not root effectively.

Tip 3 Allow cuttings to callus over After cutting, it's important to let the ends callus over before planting them in the soil. This process generally takes a few days and prevents them from rotting when placed in the soil. Keep cuttings on a dry surface (not exposed to direct sunlight) during this period to ensure proper callusing.

Tip 4 Use well-draining soil mix A well-draining soil mix is crucial for succulent propagation as it prevents waterlogging and root rot. A cactus soil and perlite mixture works well by providing adequate drainage while retaining some moisture essential for rooting. Don't use regular potting soil as it retains too much water, which can be detrimental to succulents.