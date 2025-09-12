Read these books recommended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , a global icon, knows the art of empowerment like no other (and she's super versatile and creative too). If you're looking for a dose of creativity in your life, Priyanka recommends a few books that have helped her on her journey. They are filled with lessons on self-discovery, resilience and creative thinking. Here are some must-reads that Priyanka believes will empower you to discover your creative side.

Tip 1 'The Artist's Way' by Julia Cameron The Artist's Way is a seminal book that encourages readers to explore their creative side through a series of exercises and reflections. Priyanka loves how this book offers practical tools to overcome creative blocks, and nurture the artist in you. It stresses on the importance of daily practices like morning pages and artist dates to foster creativity. This book is perfect for anyone looking to re-ignite their love for art, or any creative endeavor.

Tip 2 'Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear' by Elizabeth Gilbert In Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert delves into the nature of inspiration, and the courage to lead a creative life. Priyanka finds this book empowering because it tackles the most common fears of creativity, like failure and judgment. Gilbert prompts readers to choose curiosity over fear, and see creativity as a joyful pursuit instead of a burden. This outlook can be life-altering for those afraid of their own ideas.

Tip 3 'Daring Greatly' by Brene Brown Darling Greatly dives into how vulnerability can drive innovation and connection. Priyanka loves Brene Brown's lessons on how allowing oneself to be vulnerable can make work and relationships more authentic. The book encourages readers to ditch perfectionism and accept imperfection as a part of the creative process. It's a must-read for anyone wanting to cultivate resilience in their personal and professional lives.