How to add teff to your meals
Teff, a tiny Ethiopian native grain, is taking the culinary world by storm, thanks to its amazing nutritional benefits.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and important minerals such as iron and calcium, teff makes an amazing addition to your diet.
Its versatility lets you use it in a variety of recipes, for different tastes.
Here are some amazing teff recipes you can add to your daily meals for better nutrition.
Breakfast delight
Teff porridge with fruits
Teff porridge is another nutritious way to start your day.
Cook teff grains with water or milk until they reach a creamy consistency.
Add fresh fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness and extra vitamins.
A sprinkle of nuts or seeds can provide healthy fats and additional texture.
This breakfast option is not only filling but also provides sustained energy throughout the morning.
Fluffy treats
Teff flour pancakes
Using teff flour as the base for pancakes gives you a gluten-free option without compromising on taste and texture.
Simply mix teff flour with baking powder, milk, and a dash of sweetener for fluffy, nutrient-rich pancakes.
Serve them with honey or maple syrup and fresh fruit toppings for a wholesome breakfast/brunch option.
Nutritious side dish
Savory teff pilaf
Teff can also be used as the star of savory pilaf dishes.
Cooked with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers, and spices like cumin and coriander, teff pilaf makes an amazing side dish or a light meal in itself.
The blend of flavors amplifies the natural nuttiness of teff while delivering essential nutrients from the veggies.
On-the-go snack
Teff energy bars
For those who need quick energy boosts on busy days, homemade teff energy bars are the perfect snacks.
Simply mix cooked teff grains with oats, some dried fruits (raisin/apricots), nuts (almonds/walnuts), and bind it all together using honey or nut butter.
These bars provide easy nutrition without preservatives added to store-bought options.
Fresh meal option
Teff salad bowl
A salad bowl with cooked teff grains makes a great base for fresh ingredients such as leafy greens (like spinach), cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, avocado slices, chickpeas, feta cheese crumbles, drizzled olive oil, and lemon juice dressing.
This colorful dish offers balanced nutrition through different food groups, leaving you both satisfied in terms of flavor and health.