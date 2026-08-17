Healthy and tasty: Honey nut clusters
What's the story
Amla and honey nut clusters make for a healthy breakfast option, combining the tangy flavor of amla with the sweetness of honey, and the crunch of nuts. This simple recipe gives you a nutrient-rich start to the day, loaded with vitamins and minerals. Making these clusters is easy and takes only a few minutes, making it perfect for those who want a quick yet healthy morning meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for clusters
To make amla and honey nut clusters, you will need dried amla slices, mixed nuts (like almonds, walnuts, and cashews), oats, honey, and a pinch of salt.
These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores.
The combination of nuts gives you healthy fats and protein, while amla adds vitamin C and antioxidants to your diet.
Preparation
Preparation steps to follow
Start by chopping the dried amla slices into small pieces.
In a bowl, mix the chopped amla with the mixed nuts and oats.
Drizzle honey over the mixture until everything is well-coated. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor.
Once mixed well, shape them into small clusters or bars as per your preference.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits explained
These clusters are packed with nutrients that promote good health.
Amla is known for its high vitamin C content, which boosts immunity.
Nuts provide essential fatty acids that support heart health, and oats are a great source of fiber that aids digestion.
Honey adds natural sweetness without refined sugars.
Storage
Tips for storing your clusters
To keep your amla and honey nut clusters fresh, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.
If you want them to last longer, refrigerate them for up to two weeks.
This way, you can enjoy these tasty treats whenever you want, without compromising on taste or texture.