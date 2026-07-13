When in Amsterdam, explore these charming alleys
What's the story
Amsterdam is famous for its canals and vibrant culture, but if you want to explore the lesser-known side of the city, you must explore its hidden alleys. These narrow lanes give a unique peek into the local life and history, away from the touristy crowds. Each alley has its own charm and history, making it an ideal spot for those who want to explore Amsterdam's hidden gems.
#1
Discovering the Jordaan District
The Jordaan district is famous for its narrow streets and quaint courtyards.
Once a working-class neighborhood, it has now turned into an artistic hub with galleries and studios.
Walking through its alleys, you will find unique shops and cafes where locals hang out. The atmosphere is calm, yet lively, making it a perfect place to soak in the city's culture.
#2
Exploring Nine Streets
The Nine Streets (De Negen Straatjes) is a shopping paradise situated in Amsterdam's canal belt.
This area is known for its eclectic mix of boutiques, vintage stores, and eateries.
The alleys are lined with beautiful buildings from the 17th century, giving you a glimpse of Amsterdam's architectural heritage.
Whether you want to shop or just stroll around, this area has a lot to offer.
#3
Wandering through Begijnhof
Begijnhof is one of Amsterdam's oldest inner courtyards and is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
This tranquil spot features historic buildings, including a medieval chapel and an English Reformed church.
The lush green courtyard is perfect for a peaceful stroll or just sitting quietly with a book.
#4
Uncovering hidden courtyards in De Pijp
De Pijp is another lively neighborhood where you can find some hidden courtyards that are not frequented by tourists.
These spaces are usually filled with greenery and colorful flowers, providing an oasis in an urban setting.
They are perfect for those who want to escape into nature without leaving the city limits completely.
Tip 1
Tips for exploring Amsterdam's alleys
When exploring Amsterdam's alleys, wear comfortable shoes, as many streets are cobblestoned or unevenly paved.
Also, consider visiting during off-peak hours or weekdays to avoid crowds at popular spots like Jordaan or De Pijp.
This way, you can enjoy a more peaceful experience while discovering these hidden gems.