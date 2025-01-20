What's the story

Trekking along ancient ice melt streams on glaciers is the new adventure travel trend.

These streams, created by the melting ice of the world's most ancient and colossal glaciers, serve as a stark reminder of Earth's climatic history and the current reality of global warming.

Hikers can experience the unfiltered beauty of nature while navigating these frozen trails, where every footstep uncovers secrets dating back millions of years.