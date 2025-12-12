Antioxidants in skincare: Myths v/s facts

Antioxidants are a hot topic in skincare, with many swearing by their ability to protect and rejuvenate skin. But, with so many myths floating around, it can be difficult to know what's true and what's not. This article aims to debunk some common myths about antioxidants in skincare, giving you a clearer picture of their role and effectiveness.

#1 Myth: All antioxidants are the same Not all antioxidants are created equal. Each antioxidant has its own properties and benefits, which can differ from one another. For instance, vitamin C is known for brightening skin and boosting collagen production, while vitamin E is known for its moisturizing properties. Knowing the difference can help you choose the right antioxidant for your skincare needs.

#2 Myth: More is better More isn't always better when it comes to antioxidants in skincare products. Using too many can irritate or overwhelm the skin, leading to adverse reactions. It's important to stick to recommended usage guidelines and give your skin time to adjust to new products before increasing application frequency or concentration.

#3 Myth: Antioxidants work instantly Many think antioxidants give instant results, but that's not the case. They work over time by neutralizing free radicals that cause premature aging and dullness. Consistent use of antioxidant-rich products can improve skin texture and tone gradually, not overnight.

#4 Myth: Sunscreen makes antioxidants unnecessary While sunscreen is a must for protecting against UV damage, it doesn't replace the need for antioxidants in your skincare routine. Antioxidants fight free radicals generated by environmental stressors such as pollution and UV rays, which sunscreen alone cannot do. Using both together gives you better protection against skin damage.