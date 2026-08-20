Try these unexpected ways to add apples to your meals
What's the story
Apples are the most versatile fruits, which can be used in several dishes to make them a little more exciting. From sweet to savory, apples can add a unique flavor and texture to your meals. Here are five apple-based dishes that will make your dining experience more delightful and give a twist to your regular meals.
Dish 1
Apple and cinnamon oatmeal
Start your day with a warm bowl of apple and cinnamon oatmeal.
Cook oats with diced apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a comforting breakfast.
The natural sweetness of the apples pairs perfectly with the spice, making it an ideal morning meal.
You can top it with nuts or seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
Dish 2
Savory apple salad
A savory apple salad is a refreshing twist on traditional greens.
Combine sliced apples with mixed greens, walnuts, and feta cheese for a balanced dish.
The tartness of the apple complements the creamy feta, while walnuts add texture.
Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette to enhance the flavors further.
Dish 3
Apple-stuffed sweet potatoes
Apple-stuffed sweet potatoes make for a hearty side dish or a light main course.
Bake sweet potatoes until tender, then stuff them with a mixture of diced apples, raisins, and spices like nutmeg or cinnamon.
This combination offers a sweet yet savory flavor profile that goes well with any meal.
Dish 4
Spiced apple chutney
Spiced apple chutney is an excellent condiment that goes well with sandwiches or grilled vegetables.
Cook down chopped apples with onions, ginger, and spices like cloves or cardamom until thickened into a chunky, sauce-like consistency.
Use it as an accompaniment at your next dinner party for an unexpected burst of flavor.
Dish 5
Baked apples with nuts
Baked apples filled with nuts make for a simple yet elegant dessert option without overwhelming sweetness.
Core whole apples, fill them generously with chopped nuts, like almonds or pecans, drizzle honey over the top, and then bake until soft but not mushy.
Serve warm, optionally topped off with vanilla ice cream if desired.