Why you shouldn't toss apple peels
Apple peels are commonly thrown away, however, they are a treasure trove of nutritional benefits that many fail to recognize.
Loaded with vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these peels can add tremendously to a healthy diet.
Knowing the nutritional secrets of apple peels can persuade more people to eat them rather than discarding them.
Here's looking at the different health benefits and insights of eating apple peels.
Fiber boost
Rich source of dietary fiber
Apple peels are a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for keeping your gut healthy.
The fiber content in apple peels facilitates bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Eating fiber-rich foods such as apple peels can also help you in keeping a check on your weight by keeping you full and thereby reducing the amount of food you would otherwise eat.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Abundance of antioxidants
The peel of an apple is packed with antioxidants, including quercetin and flavonoids.
These compounds are essential for shielding cells from oxidative stress due to free radicals.
Daily intake of antioxidant-rich foods such as apple peels can reduce the risk of chronic diseases by bolstering the body's innate defense mechanisms.
Vitamin boost
Vitamins for immune support
Apple peels are loaded with vitamins A and C, both of which are essential to boost the immune system.
Vitamin C is known to enhance immune function as well as assist in collagen production, while vitamin A is good for vision health and skin integrity.
Adding apple peels in your diet can help you meet daily vitamin requirements.
Heart health aid
Potential heart health benefits
The nutrients in apple peels may provide heart health benefits by reducing cholesterol levels and improving the functioning of blood vessels.
Polyphenols present in the peel have been associated with reduced risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.
Including apple peels in your diet could prove helpful for maintaining heart health in the long run.
Simple tips
Easy ways to include apple peels
Incorporating apple peels into your meals is easy with some simple tips:
Add them to smoothies for extra texture; bake them with cinnamon as a healthy snack; or chop them finely into salads for added crunchiness.
By finding creative ways to use apple peels, you can enjoy their nutritional benefits without any waste.