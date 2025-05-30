What's the story

Apple peels are commonly thrown away, however, they are a treasure trove of nutritional benefits that many fail to recognize.

Loaded with vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these peels can add tremendously to a healthy diet.

Knowing the nutritional secrets of apple peels can persuade more people to eat them rather than discarding them.

Here's looking at the different health benefits and insights of eating apple peels.